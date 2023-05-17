WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
“Crime and Punishment” written by Fyodor Dostoevsky

Monday – Friday @ 7am-8am | 3pm – 4pm (replay)  |2-3am (replay)

Hailed by Washington Post Book World as “the best [translation] currently available” when it was first published, this second edition has been updated in honor of the 200th anniversary of Dostoevsky’s birth.

With the same suppleness, energy, and range of voices that won their translation of The Brothers Karamazov the PEN/Book-of-the-Month Club Prize, Richard Pevear and Larissa Volokhonsky offer a brilliant translation of Dostoevsky’s astounding pyschological thriller, newly revised for his bicentenniel.

When Raskolnikov, an impoverished student living in the St. Petersburg of the tsars, commits an act of murder and theft, he sets into motion a story that is almost unequalled in world literature for its excruciating suspense, its atmospheric vividness, and its depth of characterization and vision. Dostoevsky’s drama of sin, guilt, and redemption transforms the sordid story of an old woman’s murder into the nineteenth century’s profoundest and most compelling philosophical novel.

