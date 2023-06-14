WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
“Cat’s Cradle” written by Kurt Vonnegut

Featured Contemporary Classic

Monday – Friday @ 10am-11am / 11pm – 12am / 4:00am – 5:00am

“A free-wheeling vehicle . . . an unforgettable ride!”The New York Times 

“[Vonnegut is] an unimitative and inimitable social satirist.”Harper’s Magazine

“Our finest black-humorist . . . We laugh in self-defense.”Atlantic Monthly


Cat’s Cradle is Kurt Vonnegut’s satirical commentary on modern man and his madness. An apocalyptic tale of this planet’s ultimate fate, it features a midget as the protagonist, a complete, original theology created by a calypso singer, and a vision of the future that is at once blackly fatalistic and hilariously funny. A book that left an indelible mark on an entire generation of readers, Cat’s Cradle is one of the twentieth century’s most important works—and Vonnegut at his very best.


WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States.

3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115		 Email: Production@WRBH.org | Fax: 504.899.1165
