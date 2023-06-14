“Cat’s Cradle” written by Kurt Vonnegut

Featured Contemporary Classic

“A free-wheeling vehicle . . . an unforgettable ride!”—The New York Times

“[Vonnegut is] an unimitative and inimitable social satirist.”—Harper’s Magazine



“Our finest black-humorist . . . We laugh in self-defense.”—Atlantic Monthly



Cat’s Cradle is Kurt Vonnegut’s satirical commentary on modern man and his madness. An apocalyptic tale of this planet’s ultimate fate, it features a midget as the protagonist, a complete, original theology created by a calypso singer, and a vision of the future that is at once blackly fatalistic and hilariously funny. A book that left an indelible mark on an entire generation of readers, Cat’s Cradle is one of the twentieth century’s most important works—and Vonnegut at his very best.





