“Birnam Wood” written by Eleanor Catton

Mon-Fri @ 9am w/ replays @ 10:00pm and overnight (Tues-Sat) @ 3am

INTERNATIONAL BESTSELLER



A Best Book of the Year: The New York Times Book Review, NPR, Time, The Financial Times, The Chicago Public Library, Kirkus

A Notable Book of the Year at The Washington Post

A Best Book of the Year (So Far) at The New Yorker, The BBC, Vulture, CrimeReads

A Barack Obama Summer Reading Pick



“[A] savagely satirical thriller.” ―People



The Booker Prize–winning author of The Luminaries brings us Birnam Wood, a gripping thriller of high drama and kaleidoscopic insight into what drives us to survive.



Birnam Wood is on the move . . .



A landslide has closed the Korowai Pass on New Zealand’s South Island, cutting oﬀ the town of Thorndike and leaving a sizable farm abandoned. The disaster presents an opportunity for Birnam Wood, an undeclared, unregulated, sometimes-criminal, sometimes-philanthropic guerrilla gardening collective that plants crops wherever no one will notice. For years, the group has struggled to break even. To occupy the farm at Thorndike would mean a shot at solvency at last.



But the enigmatic American billionaire Robert Lemoine also has an interest in the place: he has snatched it up to build his end-times bunker, or so he tells Birnam’s founder, Mira, when he catches her on the property. He’s intrigued by Mira, and by Birnam Wood; although they’re poles apart politically, it seems Lemoine and the group might have enemies in common. But can Birnam trust him? And, as their ideals and ideologies are tested, can they trust one another?



A gripping psychological thriller from the Booker Prize–winning author of The Luminaries, Eleanor Catton’s Birnam Wood is Shakespearean in its drama, Austenian in its wit, and, like both inﬂuences, fascinated by what makes us who we are. A brilliantly constructed study of intentions, actions, and consequences, it is a mesmerizing, unﬂinching consideration of the human impulse to ensure our own survival.