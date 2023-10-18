WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
"Reading Fine Print."
                    

“Annihilation (Book 1 of the Southern Reach Trilogy)” written by Jeff Vandermeer

Featured Contemporary Classic

Mon-Fri @ 10am, with replays @ 11pm, and overnight @ 4am

A MAJOR MOTION PICTURE FROM ALEX GARLAND, STARRING NATALIE PORTMAN AND OSCAR ISAAC

The Southern Reach Trilogy begins with Annihilation, the Nebula Award-winning novel that “reads as if Verne or Wellsian adventurers exploring a mysterious island had warped through into a Kafkaesque nightmare world” (Kim Stanley Robinson).

Area X has been cut off from the rest of the continent for decades. Nature has reclaimed the last vestiges of human civilization. The first expedition returned with reports of a pristine, Edenic landscape; the second expedition ended in mass suicide; the third expedition in a hail of gunfire as its members turned on one another. The members of the eleventh expedition returned as shadows of their former selves, and within weeks, all had died of cancer. In Annihilation, the first volume of Jeff VanderMeer’s Southern Reach trilogy, we join the twelfth expedition.

The group is made up of four women: an anthropologist; a surveyor; a psychologist, the de facto leader; and our narrator, a biologist. Their mission is to map the terrain, record all observations of their surroundings and of one another, and, above all, avoid being contaminated by Area X itself.

They arrive expecting the unexpected, and Area X delivers―they discover a massive topographic anomaly and life forms that surpass understanding―but it’s the surprises that came across the border with them and the secrets the expedition members are keeping from one another that change everything.

Leave a reply

Sign up for Our Newsletter
WRBH Daily Broadcast Schedule
Featured Books
* = required field
Coming up next...

View Full Daily Schedule
“The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You” written by Maurice Carlos Ruffin

“The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You” written by Maurice Carlos Ruffin

Featured Best-Selling Fiction Monday-Friday @ 9:00am w/ replays @ 10:00pm and overnight (Tues-Sat) @ 3:00am “The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You is an ode to all that makes us human. Each story grabs your heart, squeezes the hell out of it, and then, somehow, makes it fuller. I couldn’t stop feeling. Ruffin is a

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows The New Orleans Advocate
Untitled Document
Want to listen to WRBH while you browse?
(*This will open a pop-up window that will begin playing our live broadcast - please disable pop-up blockers to proceed.)

LISTEN LIVE

Featured Sponsor:
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

facebook logo - click to go to our facebook page Twitter logo - click to go to twitter page


3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115		 Email: Production@WRBH.org | Fax: 504.899.1165
website designed by HERO|farm		 Pending Certifications:
ISO, Section 508 Compliant
Verified by MonsterInsights