WRBH To Launch Revised Programming Schedule on October 2nd!

We are happy to announce that WRBH will be revamping our schedule starting Monday, October 2nd! We’ll be moving around some well-loved programs, retiring a few others, and adding a slew of new shows that we are very excited about. We’ve been working on this rebuild for over a year, consulting numerous listeners by phone and via an online survey. As always, our goal is to consistently provide you with current in-depth information, as well as the latest books and stories that we can find. We believe this schedule change will allow us to do an even better job of meeting our goals. While we’re making the finishing touches on the final schedule, here are a few changes you can look forward to:

Some new programs we’ll be adding to the schedule are : WRBH: After Dark , where we’ll read romance and romantic novels; The Christian Science Monitor , where we’ll read the weekly edition of the paper; Bits & Bytes which will focus on news in the tech industry and world; Staff Picks which will be a weekly round up of the best things your WRBH staff have read throughout the week; and the Weekend Workout which will be a Saturday morning half-hour program narrated by various yoga and workout instructors and present a short, detailed exercise regiment for our listeners.

In place of the Midday Poetry program, we will be introducing a new show called Figure of Speech , which will feature poets and writers from the New Orleans writing scene reading their own work, work they admire, and sharing stories about their writing. If you're a writer in New Orleans and are interested in learning more about the program, please email David Benedetto at david@wrbh.org.

Old Time Radio will be moving to 12PM on weekdays. We'll also be introducing a new program on the weekends entitled Vintage Radio which will play for an hour-and-a-half on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Our recorded book segments for Best Selling Fiction, Best Seller Non-Fiction, Great Literature and Book Off The Shelf will be changing time slots. During Tulane baseball and basketball season, a large number of book segments are preempted by the games; by changing these programs time slots around, our intention is that this will not happen again

The Midday Short Story program will no longer air on the weekdays. It will move to Saturday evening in the form of a hour-long program.

Our airing of the Wall Street Journal will still be at 5PM on weekdays, but will have no replay the following morning.

We will no longer have designated programs for: The National Review, The Nation, Esquire, Fertile Grounds, and Parade .

The Newspaper of the Air will not be changed by the new schedule. It remain at the same time each day it is right now.

Next week we’ll release a full version of the schedule. Thank you so much for your constant support and we’re looking forward to launching this on October 2nd.