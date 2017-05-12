WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
WRBH Streaming Down and Tulane Baseball Broadcasts For This Weekend Cancelled Due To Lightning Strike

#WRBH is back on the air at 88.3FM! However, due a lightning strike we are unable to take phone calls or stream via our website until further notice. We will also be unable to broadcast the Tulane baseball games scheduled for this weekend. You can listen to the games online by going to Tulane’s website. We apologize for the inconvenience and will keep you updated as the situation improves.

  1. When was this posted? Presumably a week ago. Is there any word on when the situation may be resolved? Also, can you post periodic updates (WITH A TIME STAMP!)?

    • Hi Joe,

      This original post was sent on Friday afternoon. We just got internet back an hour ago (Tuesday, 10AM) and are running tests right now to fix our streaming problem and make sure we can air the Tulane game tonight. We’ll post something on the website and our social media pages once we’re definitely sure things are back to normal. Thanks for reaching out and again our apologies.

    • Hi Trevior,

      We just got internet back an hour ago and are running tests right now to fix our streaming problem and make sure we can air the Tulane game tonight. We’ll post something on the website and our social media pages once we’re definitely sure things are back to normal. Thanks for reaching out and our apologies for the inconvenience.

