WRBH Smart Phone App for Apple and Android Now Available

Now you can have access to WRBH’s great programming with the swipe of your finger. Head to the iTunes store or Google Play store to download the WRBH Phone App and listen to the station on the go, as well as easily access our original programming archive and daily schedule of programs.

Don’t forget to leave us a review and here’s some more information for it:

WRBH’s brand new app, funded with a grant from the Ella West Freeman Foundation, is a continuation of our mission and we hope it makes the station even more accessible to people in New Orleans and across the country. Included will be a live stream of our station, weekly and “now playing” schedule features, a page dedicated to the station’s interview and podcast archive, contact information for WRBH’s staff, and an easy way to donate and sign up for our monthly newsletter.

Programs include: a daily, live airing of the news in New Orleans and across the world; readings of The New Yorker, Time Magazine and Entertainment Weekly; airings of new and classic works of fiction such as To Kill A Mockingbird, and The Grapes of Wrath; shows focused on upcoming local events and even the week’s grocery ads; and specialty programs like the humorous Sunday Satire, informative Public Affairs interview series, a local poetry and fiction half-hour called Figure of Speech, and Old Time Radio, which rebroadcasts classic radio dramas from the 30’s and 40’s.