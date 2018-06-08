WRBH Presents

On September 17, 2018, WRBH Reading Radio will host its annual gala A Blind Taste at La Petite Grocery with James Beard Award-winning Chef Justin Devillier. Attendees will wear blindfolds during the five-course dinner with wine pairings for an opportunity to experience the world as those without vision do. A live auction will also be held that evening.

This year, we’ve added an Online Silent Auction to coincide with A Blind Taste in an effort to expand the opportunities for those who’d like to support WRBH but are unable to attend the 80-person dinner. The online auction will run for two weeks leading up to the September 17 dinner.

This special event is our premier fundraising effort of 2018.

If you would like to attend the dinner, become a sponsor, or participate in the online auction, please call our Development Director, Amy Collins, at 504-899-1144 or email her at amy@wrbh.org for more information.