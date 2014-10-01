WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
WRBH Featured in Article and Video from Scripps TV Group

“In an age of podcasts and audio books, you might think this tiny nonprofit radio station would never make it.

But not only is this New Orleans institution still on the air, it’s thriving. It’s all thanks to donations, an army of volunteers and listeners that depend on the very unique services they provide.”

A huge thank you to Chris Welch and his team from Scripps TV Station Group who took the time to come down to New Orleans to visit the #WRBH station, talk with us and our volunteers, and visit a few folks who are affected by our programming on a daily basis.

The full article and accompanying video are below:

https://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/national/this-unique-new-orleans-radio-station-is-helping-the-blind

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

