To all WRBH Volunteers,

The staff has made the decision to shut down the studio for all recordings this weekend and next week, including newspaper readers. We will send out an update on Friday, March 20th regarding the schedule for the following weekend and week. I apologize for the inconvenience but it is important to us that we all remain safe and healthy.

In the meantime, we will be implementing an alternate schedule, most akin to Book Week. Please stay tuned for further information regarding that schedule.