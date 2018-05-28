WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
Wonder Boys

Wonder Boys book cover photoFEATURED GREAT LITERATURE:

“A wildly successful first novel made Grady Tripp a young star, and seven years later he still hasn’t grown up. He’s now a writing professor in Pittsburgh, plummeting through middle age, stuck with an unfinish-able manuscript, an estranged wife, a pregnant girlfriend, and a talented but deeply disturbed student named James Leer. During one lost weekend at a writing festival with Leer and debauched editor Terry Crabtree, Tripp must finally confront the wreckage made of his past decisions.

A modern classic, now in a welcome new edition, Wonder Boys firmly established Michael Chabon as a force to be reckoned with in American fiction. At once a deft parody of the American fame factory and a piercing portrait of young and old desire, this novel introduces two unforgettable characters: Grady Tripp, a former publishing prodigy now lost in a fog of pot and passion and stalled in the midst of his endless second book, and Gradyâs student, James Leer, a budding writer obsessed with Hollywood self-destruction and struggling with his own searching heart. All those who love Michael Chabonâs The Yiddish Policemen’s Union and his Pulitzer Prize-winning The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay will find the same elegant imagination, bold humor, and undeniable warmth at work in Wonder Boys.

 Mordant but humane, Wonder Boys features characters as loveably flawed as any in American fiction.” (via Amazon)
 
WRBH’s Great Literature program airs on Monday through Friday at 10AM. Your read for this book is Lisa Houck and the music used in the open and close is at the link below: 

https://youtu.be/jFIVUpSpMJw

