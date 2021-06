Weekly Schedule for 5/31 – 06/06

The New Orleans Advocate A closer look at the Eugene regional: Fast facts about Oregon, Gonzaga, LSU and Central Connecticut

Paul Mainieri braced for the end. Then the LSU Tigers got a shot at the NCAA tournament.

Rabalais: Paul Mainieri doesn't want last NCAA appearance at LSU to be about him. It is.

LSU baseball picked for NCAA tournament; Tigers headed to Oregon regional

Relief for Mississippi River bridge traffic? A look inside the push for a short-term fix

Will retiring LSU coach Paul Mainieri get another shot at NCAA tournament? Follow selection show

'A pretty clear conflict': Is Jeff Landry skirting law that bars work outside of AG's office?

Services Wednesday for former LSU quarterback, local high school coach Win Turner

Rabalais: As LSU baseball sweats out an NCAA bid, clock on coaching search about to speed up

After week of waiting, LSU baseball set to learn if it will make NCAA tournament