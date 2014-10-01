Weekly Schedule for 02/15 – 02/21

ANNOUNCEMENT:

Note: All regular programming will be adjusted to accommodate Tulane Women’s Basketball and Tulane Baseball games.

***For a grid-view of the new schedule, click here***

Tulane Women’s Basketball

Wednesday, February 17th: VS. UCF @ 6:00pm, pre-game 5:50pm

Saturday, February 20th: AT SOUTH FLORIDA @ 6:00pm. pre-game 5:50pm

Tulane Baseball

Friday, February 19th: VS ULL @ 2:00pm, pregame 1:45pm



Saturday, February 20th: VS ULL @ 2:00pm, pregame 1:45pm



Sunday, February 21st: VS ULL @ 1:00pm, pregame 12:45pm

Weekday

Best-Selling Non-Fiction:



LISTEN, I SAY written by Leah Chase

Mon- Fri 6:00am – 7:00am, 10:00pm – 11:00pm

A LESSON BEFORE DYING written by Ernest J. Gaines



AND

Staring Wednesday…

THE HUMAN COMEDY written by William Saroyan

Mon- Fri 7:00am – 8:00am, 3:00pm – 4:00pm



THE MORNING NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Mon-Sun 8:00am – 9:00am

Best-Selling Fiction Book:

ON EARTH WE’RE BRIEFLY GORGEOUS written by Ocean Vuong

Mon-Fri 9:00am – 11:00am, 5:00pm – 6:00pm, 1:00am – 2:00am

Contemporary Classics



SING, UNBURIED, SING written by Jesmyn Ward

Mon-Fri 10:00am – 11:00am, 6:00pm – 7:00pm, 2:00am – 3:00am

Staff Picks | Magazine Rack | Margie’s Sci-Fi | Magazine Rack | Groceries

Mon-Fri 11:00am – 12:00pm, 9:00pm – 10:00pm, 4:00am – 5:00am

Replay of THE MORNING NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Mon-Sun 12:00pm – 1:00pm



The Lens | Going Green | New Horizons | The Lift | Bits n’ Bytes

Mon-Fri 1:00pm – 1:30pm, 7:00pm – 7:30pm, 3:00am – 3:30am

The Book off the Shelf:

CLUELESS IN NEW ORLEANS written by Jack Saux

Mon- Fri 1:30pm – 2:00pm, 7:30pm – 8:00pm, 3:30 – 4:00pm

THE AFTERNOON NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Mon-Sun 4:00pm – 5:00pm

Replay of THE AFTERNOON NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Mon-Sun 8:00pm – 9:00pm

Replay of

Staff Picks | Magazine Rack | Margie’s Sci-Fi | WSJ | Groceries

Mon-Sun 9:00pm – 10:00pm

OLD TIME RADIO

Mon-Fri 12:00am – 1:00am, 5:00am – 6:00am

Weekend

Saturday and Sunday

STAFF PICKS (replay)

Sat & Sun 6:00am – 7:00am, 3:30am – 4:30am



MAGAZINE RACK (replay)

Sat & Sun 7:00am – 8:00am



THE MORNING NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

Sat & Sun 8:00am – 9:00am, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

CHILDREN’S STORIES

Sat & Sun 9:00am – 9:30am



YOUNG ADULT LITERATURE: THE GIVER

Sat & Sun 9:30am – 10:00am



THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: WEEKEND EDITION

Sat & Sun 10:00am – 11:00am