UPDATE: WRBH Will Air The Tulane Baseball Game Tonight, Online Streaming Still Down

WRBH Update: We WILL be broadcasting the Tulane Baseball game this evening at 6:30PM on 88.3FM! However, our on-air stream via the website is still having some problems; we are working to remedy it and we’ll post another update here when it is back up and running.

Also, our phone lines are still down for the moment. If you need to get in touch with us, please send an email to listen@wrbh.org or leave a comment on our website.

Thank you all for your patience and we apologize for the inconvenience.

WRBH Daily Broadcast Schedule
Featured Books
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

FEATURED Y.A. LITERATURE: “Harry Potter has never been the star of a Quidditch team, scoring points while riding a broom far above the ground. He knows no spells, has never helped to hatch a dragon, and has never worn a cloak of invisibility. All he knows is a miserable life with the Dursleys, his horrible

Featured Sponsor: The Current WRBH Featured Sponsor is Hibernia Bank
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115		 Email: Listen@WRBH.org | Fax: 504.899.1165
