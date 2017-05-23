WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
Tulane Game Delayed Due to Previous Game Running Late

Tulane Baseball on WRBH

There is a delay on #WRBH’s broadcast of the Tulane baseball due to the previous game running late. Check the AAC’s website (below) for updates:

http://www.theamerican.org/sports/2017/4/3/2017%20Baseball%20Championship%20Central.aspx

May 23, 2017
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

