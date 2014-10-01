WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
"Reading Fine Print."
                    

Tracey McDade: Our WRBH Volunteer of the Month for May 2019

Though she’s only been a reader at WRBH since the summer of 2018, Tracey McDade has made herself an indomitable force over the air. You’ve probably heard her on Friday’s News@Noon broadcast, weaving through articles about everything from New Orleans infrastructure to Kyrgyzstani politics without missing a beat. Reading live on the radio is not easy and we’re sure happy to have Tracey on our team.

Below is a short Q&A she did that you can check out to learn a little bit more about her:

1. Why did you start volunteering for WRBH and what keeps you here? How long have you been reading for WRBH?

I’ve only been reading for WRBH for a few months but I came across the sign on Magazine St. 17 years ago when I first moved here.  I was always intrigued by the station and interested in getting involved but too intimidated to volunteer for a radio station since I had zero experience.  I was recently inspired to give it a try because of my younger brother who, at 45, decided to finally pursue his career in sports broadcasting. I figured that it was also time for me to stop putting off all the things that scared me.

2. What was your favorite thing you’ve read for us?

I LOVE reading the news at noon.  It makes me feel like a real NPR broadcaster (my heroes).  But my favorite reading was of famous women in history. The stories were so inspiring.

3. What is your favorite piece of art?

Two homemade masterpieces – a haiku written by my son at 6 and a poster my daughter and her best friend made for my 45th birthday.  I LOVE looking at them everyday.

4. What are your favorite and least favorite things about New Orleans?

Favorite – the cast of Characters.  Least Favorite – potholes.

5. Which living person do you most admire?

Madeline Albright – She’s smart, funny and fully embraces being a woman and playing with fashion. She was also an immigrant to this country and merged her focus on her family with her career (she stayed home with her kids for years and put out a shingle for her law practice at home).  I learned from her that I could achieve everything I wanted as an immigrant – maybe just not all at the same time.

6. What is your current state of mind?

Loving the woman I was in my 20s who wasn’t afraid to take chances.

7. What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Honesty.  At its purest it can be very painful

8. Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

Curse words

9. What do you most value in your friends?

Being able to laugh at themselves

10. What is your motto?

(Can’t say – Not appropriate for public consumption)

Leave a reply

Sign up for Our Newsletter
WRBH Daily Broadcast Schedule
Featured Books
* = required field
Defy The Stars: A Novel

Defy The Stars: A Novel

FEATURED YA LITERATURE: “From the New York Times bestselling author of Star Wars: Lost Stars and Bloodline comes a thrilling sci-fi adventure that Kass Morgan, bestselling author of The 100 series, calls “startlingly original and achingly romantic…nothing short of masterful.”   She’s a soldier–Noemi Vidal is willing to risk anything to protect her planet, Genesis, including her own life. To their

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows Times Picayune

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows The New Orleans Advocate

 

Untitled Document
Want to listen to WRBH while you browse?
(*This will open a pop-up window that will begin playing our live broadcast - please disable pop-up blockers to proceed.)

LISTEN LIVE
Featured Sponsor:  The Current WRBH Featured Sponsor is Hibernia Bank
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

facebook logo - click to go to our facebook page Twitter logo - click to go to twitter page


3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115		 Email: Listen@WRBH.org | Fax: 504.899.1165
website designed by HERO|farm		 Pending Certifications:
ISO, Section 508 Compliant