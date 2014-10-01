Tracey McDade: Our WRBH Volunteer of the Month for May 2019

Though she’s only been a reader at WRBH since the summer of 2018, Tracey McDade has made herself an indomitable force over the air. You’ve probably heard her on Friday’s News@Noon broadcast, weaving through articles about everything from New Orleans infrastructure to Kyrgyzstani politics without missing a beat. Reading live on the radio is not easy and we’re sure happy to have Tracey on our team.

Below is a short Q&A she did that you can check out to learn a little bit more about her:

1. Why did you start volunteering for WRBH and what keeps you here? How long have you been reading for WRBH?

I’ve only been reading for WRBH for a few months but I came across the sign on Magazine St. 17 years ago when I first moved here. I was always intrigued by the station and interested in getting involved but too intimidated to volunteer for a radio station since I had zero experience. I was recently inspired to give it a try because of my younger brother who, at 45, decided to finally pursue his career in sports broadcasting. I figured that it was also time for me to stop putting off all the things that scared me.

2. What was your favorite thing you’ve read for us?

I LOVE reading the news at noon. It makes me feel like a real NPR broadcaster (my heroes). But my favorite reading was of famous women in history. The stories were so inspiring.

3. What is your favorite piece of art?

Two homemade masterpieces – a haiku written by my son at 6 and a poster my daughter and her best friend made for my 45th birthday. I LOVE looking at them everyday.

4. What are your favorite and least favorite things about New Orleans?

Favorite – the cast of Characters. Least Favorite – potholes.

5. Which living person do you most admire?

Madeline Albright – She’s smart, funny and fully embraces being a woman and playing with fashion. She was also an immigrant to this country and merged her focus on her family with her career (she stayed home with her kids for years and put out a shingle for her law practice at home). I learned from her that I could achieve everything I wanted as an immigrant – maybe just not all at the same time.

6. What is your current state of mind?

Loving the woman I was in my 20s who wasn’t afraid to take chances.

7. What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Honesty. At its purest it can be very painful

8. Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

Curse words

9. What do you most value in your friends?

Being able to laugh at themselves

10. What is your motto?

(Can’t say – Not appropriate for public consumption)

