To Kill A Mockingbird

To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee 

“Harper Lee’s Pulitzer prize-winning masterwork of honor and injustice in the deep south—and the heroism of one man in the face of blind and violent hatred.

One of the best-loved stories of all time, To Kill a Mockingbird has been translated into more than forty languages, sold more than thirty million copies worldwide, served as the basis for an enormously popular motion picture, and was voted one of the best novels of the twentieth century by librarians across the country.

A gripping, heart-wrenching, and wholly remarkable tale of coming-of-age in a South poisoned by virulent prejudice, it views a world of great beauty and savage inequities through the eyes of a young girl, as her father-a crusading local lawyer-risks everything to defend a black man unjustly accused of a terrible crime.” (via Amazon)

WRBH’s Great Literature program airs Monday through Friday at 10AM and again at 1AM. Your reader for this book is Allison Freeman and the music used in its open and close is: 

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped

