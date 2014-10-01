This Week on WRBH (12/30 – 01/05)

Public Affairs: Faezeh Parkes

The Music Show: REPLAY

NOLA By Mouth: Mark Stevens

The Writer’s Forum: TBD

Figure of Speech: Robert Fieseler, local writer

Books:

Best Seller Fiction – OUTSIDE LOOKING IN written by T.C. Boyle and read by Jane Truksis and, starting Thursday, WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING written by Delia Owens and read by Jackie Bullock (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – WALKING TO LISTEN: 4,000 MILES ACROSS AMERICA, ONE STORY AT A TIME (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf – WRBH’s Celebrity Holiday Stories! Airing from now through the end of the year and, starting Wednesday, YOUNG RADICALS: IN THE WAR FOR AMERICAN IDEALS written by Jeremy McCarter and read by Sarah Holtz (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature – THE HONOURABLE SCHOOLBOY written by John Le Carre and read by George Bond (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies – LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE: A SORTABIOGRAPHY by Eric Idle (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

YA Literature – STORM BLOWN written by Nick Courage (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – SLEEPYTIME DOWN SOUTH: A NOVEL written by C.W. Cannon (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales from Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror – THE BACHMAN BOOKS by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery – FREEFALL: A NOVEL by Melissa Pimentel (Mon 11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – NO EXIT by Taylor Adams (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark – ELUSIVE by Kay Hooper (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – THE BORROWERS (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish – La Isla Bajo el Mar by Isabel Allende (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley (Sun 8PM-9PM)