This Week on WRBH (12/16 – 12/22)

A side-by-side image of author, T.C. Boyle, and the cover of his book, Outside Looking In

Original Programming:

Public Affairs: Denise Heck of Lighthouse for the Blind: Louisiana

The Music Show: REPLAY

NOLA By Mouth: Leslie Stockton

The Writer’s Forum: Kwame Mbalia, author of Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky

Figure of Speech: Michael Tusa, author of Chasing Charles Bukowski

Books:

Best Seller Fiction  –  OUTSIDE LOOKING IN written by T.C. Boyle and read by Jane Truksis (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction  –  EDUCATED: A MEMOIR written by Tara Westover and read by Lisa Houck  (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf –  WRBH’s Celebrity Holiday Stories!  Airing from now through the end of the year (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature  –  THE HONOURABLE SCHOOLBOY written by John Le Carre and read by George Bond (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories  –  Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

 Biographies  –  LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE: A SORTABIOGRAPHY by Eric Idle (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

 YA Literature –  STORM BLOWN written by Nick Courage (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles  – HOME TEAM: COACHING THE SAINTS AND NEW ORLEANS BACK TO LIFE by Sean Payton (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales from Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror   –  RAGE by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery   – FREEFALL: A NOVEL by Melissa Pimentel (Mon 11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – NO EXIT by Taylor Adams (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark  – ELUSIVE by Kay Hooper (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – ONE CHRISTMAS by Truman Capote  (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish – La Isla Bajo el Mar by Isabel Allende (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley  (Sun 8PM-9PM)

There There

Featured Fiction:  “ONE OF THE 10 BEST BOOKS OF THE YEAR—THE NEW YORK TIMES BOOK REVIEW Tommy Orange’s “groundbreaking, extraordinary” (The New York Times) There There is the “brilliant, propulsive” (People Magazine) story of twelve unforgettable characters, Urban Indians living in Oakland, California, who converge and collide on one fateful day. It’s “the year’s most galvanizing debut novel” (Entertainment

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

