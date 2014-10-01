This Week on WRBH (12/09 – 12/15)

Public Affairs: Second Harvest Food Bank

The Music Show: REPLAY

NOLA By Mouth: Jeff Cureton of “Atchafalaya” Restaurant

The Writer’s Forum: Kwame Mbalia, author of Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky

Figure of Speech: TBD

Books:

Best Seller Fiction – VENGEANCE written by Zachary Lazar and read by Reid Williams and, starting Thursday, OUTSIDE LOOKING IN written by T.C. Boyle and read by Jane Truksis (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – EDUCATED: A MEMOIR written by Tara Westover and read by Lisa Houck (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf – WRBH’s Celebrity Holiday Stories! Airing from now through the end of the year (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature – THE HONOURABLE SCHOOLBOY written by John Le Carre and read by George Bond (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies – LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE: A SORTABIOGRAPHY by Eric Idle (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

YA Literature – THE HOUSE OF THE SCORPION by Nancy Farmer and, starting later in the week, STORM BLOWN written by Nick Courage (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – HOME TEAM: COACHING THE SAINTS AND NEW ORLEANS BACK TO LIFE by Sean Payton (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales from Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror – RAGE by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery – ALL THE MISSING GIRLS by Megan Miranda (Mon 11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – NO EXIT by Taylor Adams (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark – ELUSIVE by Kay Hooper (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – ONE CHRISTMAS by Truman Capote (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish – La Isla Bajo el Mar by Isabel Allende (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley (Sun 8PM-9PM)