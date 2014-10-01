This Week on WRBH (10/14 – 10/20)

Original Programming:

Public Affairs: White Cane Day

The Music Show: REPLAY

NOLA By Mouth: REPLAY

The Writer’s Forum: Dr. Jean Mendoza and Dr. Debbie Reese

Figure of Speech: Derick Boden

Books:

Best Seller Fiction – THE SOUND OF THINGS FALLING by Juan Gabriel Vasquez and read by John Norris (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – BRIEF ANSWERS TO THE BIG QUESTIONS by Stephen Hawking and read by Ellen Hazard and starting Tuesday THE TIGER: A TRUE STORY OF REVENGE AND SURVIVAL by John Valliant and read by Oliver Houck (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf – THE MINDS OF BILLY MILLIGAN by Daniel Keyes and read by Brian Sands (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature – MOBY DICK, or THE WHALE by Herman Melville and read by Jillian Richman (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies – ACT NATURAL: A CULTURAL HISTORY OF MISADVENTURES IN PARENTING by Jennifer Trang (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

YA Literature – ARCH ENEMIES by Marissa Meyer (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – I HEAR YOU KNOCKIN’ by Jeff Hannusch(Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales from Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror – RAGE by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery – ALL THE MISSING GIRLS by Megan Miranda (Mon 11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – IF I DIE TONIGHT by Alyson Gaylin (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark – ELUSIVE by Kay Hooper (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – BLACK BEAUTY (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish – Various novels, essays, and other text read in Spanish (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)Paragraph

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley (Sun 8PM-9PM)