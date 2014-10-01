WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
This Week on WRBH (09/30 – 10/06)

Original Programming:

Public Affairs: White Cane Day

The Music Show: REPLAY

NOLA By Mouth: Liz Williams

The Writer’s Forum: Annalee Newitz

Figure of Speech: Skye Jackson

Books:

Best Seller Fiction  –  TALENT by Juliet Lapidos and read by Carol Butcher (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction  –  GOD SAVE TEXAS: A JOURNEY INTO THE SOUL OF THE LONE STAR STATE by Lawrence Wright and read by Allison Freeman M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf –  THE MINDS OF BILLY MILLIGAN by Daniel Keyes and read by Brian Sands (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature  –  MOBY DICK, or THE WHALE by Herman Melville and read by Jillian Richman (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories  –  Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

 Biographies  –  ACT NATURAL: A CULTURAL HISTORY OF MISADVENTURES IN PARENTING by Jennifer Trang  (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

 YA Literature –  ARCH ENEMIES by Marissa Meyer (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles  –  I HEAR YOU KNOCKIN’ by Jeff Hannusch(Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales from Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror   –  RAGE by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery   – THE DAY ENDS AT DAWN by David Fulmer (Mon11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – IF I DIE TONIGHT by Alyson Gaylin (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark  – ELUSIVE by Kay Hooper (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – BLACK BEAUTY (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish –  A CONFEDERACY OF DUNCES by John Kennedy O’Toole (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)Paragraph

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley  (Sun 8PM-9PM)

WRBH Daily Broadcast Schedule
Featured Books
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

