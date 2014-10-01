This Week on WRBH (07/22 – 07/28)

Original Programming:

Public Affairs: Poet Darrell Bourque

The Music Show: The Iguanas

The Writer’s Forum: Rebecca Kim Wells

Figure of Speech: Allison Alsup

Books:

Best Seller Fiction – Segments 8 and 9 of THE NEW INHERITORS by Kent Wascom and read by Bruce Mohat and starting Wednesday, EILEEN by Ottessa Moshfegh and read by Julie Schwarz (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – Segments 6 – 10 of SHOOT FOR THE MOON by James Donovan M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf – Segment 36 of JUSTICE: CRIMES, TRIALS, AND PUNISHMENTS by Dominick Dunne and read by John Deal and starting Tuesday, TENDER AT THE BONE by Ruth Reichl and read by Jillian Richman (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature – Segments 10 and 11 of PURPLE HIBISCUS by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and read by Pamela Franco and starting Wednesday, SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES by Ray Bradbury and read by John Deal (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies – FROM BROKEN GLASS by Steve Ross (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

YA Literature – THE UNWANTEDS by Lisa McMann (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – I HEAR YOU KNOCKIN’ by Jeff Hannusch(Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales from Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror – CARRIE by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery – THE DAY ENDS AT DAWN by David Fulmer (Mon11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – IF I DIE TONIGHT by Alyson Gaylin (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark – THE MARSHALL by Adrienne Giordano (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – BLACK BEAUTY (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish – A CONFEDERACY OF DUNCES by John Kennedy O’Toole (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)Paragraph

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley (Sun 8PM-9PM)









