This Week on WRBH (06/03 – 06/09)

Original Programming:

Public Affairs: Sophia Thomas

The Music Show: Glenn Hartman

The Writer’s Forum: Nathaniel Rich

Figure of Speech: Robert Fieseler

Books:

Best Seller Fiction – Segments 1 – 5 of ORDINARY GRACE by William Kent Krueger and read by Carolyn Cornia (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – Segments 1 – 4 of THE FIFTH RISK by Michael Lewis and read by Ellen Hazard M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf – Segments 1 -5 of JUSTICE: CRIMES, TRIALS, AND PUNISHMENTS by Dominick Dunne and read by John Deal (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature – Segment 6 – 10 of JURASSIC PARK by Michael Crichton and read by Geoff Worden (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies – BECAUSE I COME FROM A CRAZY FAMILY: THE MAKING OF A PSYCHIATRIST by Edward M. Hallowell, MD (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

YA Literature – WHISPER OF THE TIDE by Sarah Tolcser (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – DOWN AND OUT IN NEW ORLEANS: TRANSGRESSIVE LIVING IN THE INFORMAL ECONOMY by Peter I. Marina (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales from Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror – HOUSES OF HORROR by Hans Holzer (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery – THE CROW GIRL by Erik Axl Sun (Mon11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – IF I DIE TONIGHT by Alyson Gaylin (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark – THE MARSHALL by Adrienne Giordano (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – WHERE THE RED FERN GROWS by Wilson Rawls (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish – A CONFEDERACY OF DUNCES by John Kennedy O’Toole (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)Paragraph

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley (Sun 8PM-9PM)



