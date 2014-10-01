This Week on WRBH (01/20 – 01/26)

Public Affairs: Jason J. Leader, Director of Communications for Nunez Community College

The Music Show: New Orleans Jazz Orchestra’s performance of Zachary Lazar’s Vengeance (a One Book One New Orleans event)

NOLA By Mouth: Ian McNulty, Food Critic for The Advocate

The Writer’s Forum: Margaret Wilkerson Sexton, author of The Revisioners: A Novel

Figure of Speech: Unscripted

Books:

Best Seller Fiction – WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING written by Delia Owens and read by Jackie Bullock and, starting Tuesday, ALL THIS COULD BE YOURS written by Jami Attenberg and read by Jillian Richman (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – FIFTY INVENTIONS THAT CHANGED THE MODERN ECONOMY written by Tim Hartford and read by John Deal (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf – YOUNG RADICALS: IN THE WAR FOR AMERICAN IDEALS written by Jeremy McCarter and read by Sarah Holtz (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature – MIDDLESEX written by Jeffrey Eugenides and read by George Trahanis (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – Stories THE REFUGEES by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies – THE GOOD NEIGHBOR: THE LIFE AND WORK OF FRED ROGERS written by Maxwell King (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

Young Adult Literature – EVANGELINE OF THE BAYOU written by Jan Eldredge (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – SLEEPYTIME DOWN SOUTH: A NOVEL written by C.W. Cannon (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales from Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror – THE BACHMAN BOOKS by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery – FREEFALL: A NOVEL by Melissa Pimentel (Mon 11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – NO EXIT by Taylor Adams (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark – ELUSIVE by Kay Hooper (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – THE BORROWERS written by Mary Norton (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish –LA ISLA BAJO EL MAR by Isabel Allende (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley (Sun 8PM-9PM)