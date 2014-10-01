WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
"Reading Fine Print."
                    

This Week on WRBH (01/13 – 01/19)

Voer of the book, Fifty Invetions that Shaped the Modern Economy

Original Programming:

Public Affairs: Jeffery Darensbourg, resident artist at Studio in the Woods

The Music Show: REPLAY

NOLA By Mouth: Ian McNulty, Food Critic for The Advocate

The Writer’s Forum: TBD

Figure of Speech: Robert Fieseler, local writer

Books:

Best Seller Fiction  –  WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING written by Delia Owens and read by Jackie Bullock (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction  –  FIFTY INVENTIONS THAT CHANGED THE MODERN ECONOMY written by Tim Hartford and read by John Deal  (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf –  YOUNG RADICALS: IN THE WAR FOR AMERICAN IDEALS written by Jeremy McCarter and read by Sarah Holtz (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature  –  MIDDLESEX written by Jeffrey Eugenides and read by George Trahanis (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories  –  Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies  –  LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE: A SORTABIOGRAPHY by Eric Idle and, starting Tuesday, THE GOOD NEIGHBOR: THE LIFE AND WORK OF FRED ROGERS written by Maxwell King (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

Young Adult Literature –  STORM BLOWN written by Nick Courage and, starting Wednesday, EVANGELINE OF THE BAYOU written by Jan Eldredge (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles  – SLEEPYTIME DOWN SOUTH: A NOVEL written by C.W. Cannon (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales from Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror   –  THE BACHMAN BOOKS by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery   – FREEFALL: A NOVEL by Melissa Pimentel (Mon 11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – NO EXIT by Taylor Adams (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark  – ELUSIVE by Kay Hooper (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – THE BORROWERS written by Mary Norton  (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish –LA ISLA BAJO EL MAR by Isabel Allende (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley  (Sun 8PM-9PM)

Leave a reply

Sign up for Our Newsletter
WRBH Daily Broadcast Schedule
Featured Books
* = required field
Middlesex

Middlesex

Featured Great Literature “Part Tristram Shandy, part Ishmael, part Holden Caulfield, Cal is a wonderfully engaging narrator. . . A deeply affecting portrait of one family’s tumultuous engagement with the American twentieth century.” ―The New York Times “Expansive and radiantly generous. . . Deliriously American.” ―The New York Times Book Review (cover review) “A towering

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows The New Orleans Advocate
Untitled Document
Want to listen to WRBH while you browse?
(*This will open a pop-up window that will begin playing our live broadcast - please disable pop-up blockers to proceed.)

LISTEN LIVE
Featured Sponsor:  The Current WRBH Featured Sponsor is Hibernia Bank
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

facebook logo - click to go to our facebook page Twitter logo - click to go to twitter page


3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115		 Email: Listen@WRBH.org | Fax: 504.899.1165
website designed by HERO|farm		 Pending Certifications:
ISO, Section 508 Compliant