This Week on WRBH (01/13 – 01/19)

Public Affairs: Jeffery Darensbourg, resident artist at Studio in the Woods

The Music Show: REPLAY

NOLA By Mouth: Ian McNulty, Food Critic for The Advocate

The Writer’s Forum: TBD

Figure of Speech: Robert Fieseler, local writer

Books:

Best Seller Fiction – WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING written by Delia Owens and read by Jackie Bullock (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – FIFTY INVENTIONS THAT CHANGED THE MODERN ECONOMY written by Tim Hartford and read by John Deal (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf – YOUNG RADICALS: IN THE WAR FOR AMERICAN IDEALS written by Jeremy McCarter and read by Sarah Holtz (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature – MIDDLESEX written by Jeffrey Eugenides and read by George Trahanis (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies – LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE: A SORTABIOGRAPHY by Eric Idle and, starting Tuesday, THE GOOD NEIGHBOR: THE LIFE AND WORK OF FRED ROGERS written by Maxwell King (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

Young Adult Literature – STORM BLOWN written by Nick Courage and, starting Wednesday, EVANGELINE OF THE BAYOU written by Jan Eldredge (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – SLEEPYTIME DOWN SOUTH: A NOVEL written by C.W. Cannon (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales from Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror – THE BACHMAN BOOKS by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery – FREEFALL: A NOVEL by Melissa Pimentel (Mon 11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – NO EXIT by Taylor Adams (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark – ELUSIVE by Kay Hooper (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – THE BORROWERS written by Mary Norton (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish –LA ISLA BAJO EL MAR by Isabel Allende (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley (Sun 8PM-9PM)