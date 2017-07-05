WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
"Reading fine print for the blind,
the literary and the visionary."

This Week In WRBH (12/04 – 12/10)

Best Books of 2015 imageTulane Women’s Basketball Games

Green Wave vs. New Orleans University Privateers: Tuesday, December 5th, 7pm – 9pm @ Tulane

Green Wave vs. LSU Tigers: Sun, December 10th, 2pm – 4pm @ Tulane

Books

Best Seller Fiction –  THE FLAMETHROWERS by Racher Kushner and read by Kelley Crawford  (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction  –   THE GREAT UNKNOWN: SEVEN JOURNEYS TO THE EDGE OF SCIENCE by Marcus du Sautoy and read by Ellen Hazard  (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf (NEW!) –  MOSQUITOLAND by David Arnold and read by Shanna Owen and, starting Wednesday, WRBH’s Annual Celebrity Holiday Stories will begin airing at this time slot. There will be a full schedule coming tomorrow (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature (NEW!) –  EMMA by Jane Austen and read by Jillian Richman (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – THE BEST AMERICAN SHORT STORIES (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies   –  CONSEQUENCE: A MEMOIR by Eric Fair(M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

 YA Literature –  HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX by JK ROWLING (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles (NEW!) –  FIVE DOLLARS AND A PORK CHOP SANDWICH: VOTE BUYING AND THE CORRUPTION OF DEMOCRACY by Mary Frances Berry  (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – SCIENCE FICTION HALL OF FAME: SHORT STORIES (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror   – PRINCE LESTAT AND THE REALMS OF ATLANTIS by Anne Rice (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery  – WHO BURIES THE DEAD by C.S. Harris (Mon 11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – THE ICARUS AGENDA by Robert Ludlum (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark (NEW!) – NOW AND FOREVER  by Danielle Steel (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories (NEW!) – MY SIDE OF THE MOUNTAIN by Jean Craighead George (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish –  THE SAVAGE DETECTIVES by Roberto Bolano and read by Elizabeth Bobo (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley  (Sun 8PM-9PM)

Leave a reply

Sign up for Our Newsletter
WRBH Daily Broadcast Schedule
Featured Books
* = required field
The Great Unknown: Seven Journeys To The Frontiers of Science

The Great Unknown: Seven Journeys To The Frontiers of Science

“A captivating journey to the outer reaches of human knowledge Ever since the dawn of civilization we have been driven by a desire to know–to understand the physical world and the laws of nature. But are there limits to human knowledge? Are some things beyond the predictive powers of science, or are those challenges simply

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows Times Picayune

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows The New Orleans Advocate

 

Untitled Document
Want to listen to WRBH while you browse?
(*This will open a pop-up window that will begin playing our live broadcast - please disable pop-up blockers to proceed.)

LISTEN LIVE
Featured Sponsor:  The Current WRBH Featured Sponsor is Hibernia Bank
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

facebook logo - click to go to our facebook page Twitter logo - click to go to twitter page


3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115		 Email: Listen@WRBH.org | Fax: 504.899.1165
website designed by HERO|farm		 Pending Certifications:
ISO, Section 508 Compliant