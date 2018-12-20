This Week in WRBH (12/10 – 12/16)

Tulane Basketball Games:

NONE THIS WEEK. TUNE BACK IN ON THE 21st!

Books:

Best Seller Fiction – LEIA: PRINCESS OF ALDERAAN by Claudia Gray and read by Candice Huber(M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – BOY ERASED: A MEMOIR by Garrard Conley and read by Lisa Houck (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf – WRBH CELEBRITY HOLIDAY STORIES UNTIL JANUARY 2nd! (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature – THE ALCHEMIST by Paulo Coelho and read by Jillian Richman (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies – THE ONE YOU GET: A PORTRAIT OF A FAMILY ORGANISM by Jason Tougraw and starting Tuesday, STAND TALL :FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE INSIDE AND OUTSIDE THE RING by Dewey Bozella with Tamara Jones (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

YA Literature – THE MYSTERIOUS EDGE OF THE HEROIC WORLD by E. L. Konigsburg (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – THE CEMETERIES OF NEW ORLEANS: A CULTURAL HISTORY by Peter B. Dedek (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – SCIENCE FICTION HALL OF FAME: SHORT STORIES (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror – THE DEAD ZONE by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery – THE CROW GIRL by Erik Axl Sun (Mon 11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – A SMALL INDISCRETION by Jan Ellison (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark – AT THE GOING DOWN OF THE SUN by Elizabeth Darrell (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – RUNNING THE ROOF OF THE WORLD by Jess Butterworth (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish – PATRIA by Fernando Aramburu and read by Salvador Mundez (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley (Sun 8PM-9PM)