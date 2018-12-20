This Week in WRBH (12/03 – 12/09)

Tulane Basketball Games:

Green Wave vs. Nicholls Colonels: Tuesday, December 4th, 7pm – 9pm @ Tulane

Green Wave vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Saturday, December 8th, 2pm – 4pm @Alabama

Books:

Best Seller Fiction – THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD by Colson Whitehead (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – THE DOOMSDAY MACHINE: CONFESSIONS FROM A NUCLEAR WAR PLANNER by Daniel Ellsberg and read by Ellen Hazard and, starting on Tuesday, BOY ERASED: A MEMOIR by Garrard Conley and read by Lisa Houck (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf – THE RUNAWAY SUMMER OF DAVIE SHAW by Mario Puzo and read by Brian Sands and starting on Tuesday, a replay of SIGNS PRECEDING THE END OF THE WORLD by Yuri Herrera and read by Kelley Crawford (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature – TINKER TAILOR SOLDIER SPY by John Le Carre and read by George Bond (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies – THE ONE YOU GET: A PORTRAIT OF A FAMILY ORGANISM by Jason Tougraw (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

YA Literature – THE MYSTERIOUS EDGE OF THE HEROIC WORLD by E. L. Konigsburg (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – THE CEMETERIES OF NEW ORLEANS: A CULTURAL HISTORY by Peter B. Dedek (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – SCIENCE FICTION HALL OF FAME: SHORT STORIES (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror – THE DEAD ZONE by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery – THE CROW GIRL by Erik Axl Sun (Mon 11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – A SMALL INDISCRETION by Jan Ellison (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark – AT THE GOING DOWN OF THE SUN by Elizabeth Darrell (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – RUNNING THE ROOF OF THE WORLD by Jess Butterworth (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish – PATRIA by Fernando Aramburu and read by Salvador Mundez (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley (Sun 8PM-9PM)