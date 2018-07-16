This Week in WRBH (07/16 – 07/22)

Best Seller Fiction – ONLY LOVE CAN BREAK YOUR HEART by Ed Tarkington and read by John Deal (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – THE HERO OF THE EMPIRE: THE BOER WAR, A DARING MISTAKE, AND THE MAKING OF WINSTON CHURCHILL by Candice Millard and read by Jillian Richman and, starting Wednesday, the One Book One New Orleans 2018 selection NEW ORLEANS: A FOOD BIOGRAPHY written and read by Elizabeth M. Williams (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf – ANATOMY OF A SONG: AN ORAL HISTORY OF 45 SONGS THAT CHANGED ROCK, R&B, AND POP by Marc Myers and read by Jane Trucksis (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature – THE TOWN by Conrad Richter and read by Lynn Lonsdale (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies – THE SILENCE OF WAR: AN OLD MARINE IN A YOUNG MARINE’S WAR by Terry McGowan (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

YA Literature – DEFY THE STARS by Claudia Gray (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – THE BEST OF PETER FINNEY, LEGENDARY NEW ORLEANS SPORTS WRITER by Peter Finney, followed by SWAMP RAT: THE STORY OF DIXIE’S NUTRIA INVASION by Theodore G. Mano (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – SCIENCE FICTION HALL OF FAME: SHORT STORIES (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror – PET SEMETARY by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery – THE HEAVENS MAY FALL by Allen Eskins (Mon 11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – THE LIFE WE BURY by Allen Eskins (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark – AT THE GOING DOWN OF THE SUN by Elizabeth Darrell (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – TREASURE ISLAND by Robert Louis Stevenson (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish – THE SAVAGE DETECTIVES by Roberto Bolano and read by Elizabeth Bobo (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley (Sun 8PM-9PM)