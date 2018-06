This Week in WRBH (06/11 – 06/17)

Books

Best Seller Fiction – LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE by Celeste Ng and read by Jillian Richman and starting on Wednesday, TODAY WILL BE DIFFERENT by Maria Semple and read by Jackie Bullock (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – THE PEOPLE’S GROCER: JOHN G. SCHWEGMANN, NEW ORLEANS, AND THE MAKING OF THE MODERN RETAIL WORLD by David Cappello and read by Ray Lang and starting Tuesday, ANOTHER DAY IN THE DEATH OF AMERICA: A CHRONICLE OF TEN SHORT LIVES (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf – AT THE EXISTENTIALISM CAFE: FREEDOM, BEING, AND APRICOT COCKTAILS by Sarah Bakewell and read by Charlotte Travieso (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature – SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND by Yuval Noah Harari and read by Phil Radecker (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies – THE SILENCE OF WAR: AN OLD MARINE IN A YOUNG MARINE’S WAR by Terry McGowan (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

YA Literature – HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS also by JK Rowling (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – THE BEST OF PETER FINNEY, LEGENDARY NEW ORLEANS SPORTS WRITER by Peter Finney (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – SCIENCE FICTION HALL OF FAME: SHORT STORIES (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror – PET SEMETARY by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery – THE HEAVENS MAY FALLby Allen Eskins (Mon 11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – THE LIFE WE BURY by Allen Eskins (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark – AT THE GOING DOWN OF THE SUN by Elizabeth Darrell (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – TREASURE ISLAND by Robert Louis Stevenson (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish – THE SAVAGE DETECTIVES by Roberto Bolano and read by Elizabeth Bobo (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley (Sun 8PM-9PM)