This Week on WRBH (05/06 – 05/11)

Tulane Basketball & Baseball Games:

Tulane University Baseball vs. Nicholls State: Tuesday, May 7th, 6:30pm – 9:30pm @ Tulane

Tulane University Baseball vs. Houston: Friday, May 10th, 6:30pm – 9:30pm @ Houston

Tulane University Baseball vs. Houston: Saturday, May 11th, 6:30pm – 9:30pm @ Houston

Tulane University Baseball vs. Houston : Sunday, May 12th, 1pm – 4pm @ Houston

Original Programming:

Public Affairs: Dr. Denise Shervington

The Music Show: Glenn Hartman

The Writer’s Forum: Elizabeth Gross & Chen Chen

Figure of Speech: Dr. Nicole Cooley (in conversation with Henry Goldkamp)

Books:

Best Seller Fiction – Segments 5 through 7 of NEWS OF THE WORLD by Paulette Jiles and read by Allison Freeman and, starting Thursday, segments 1 and 2 of SUNBURN by Laura Lippman and read by Julie Schwartz (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – Segments 9 through 13 of VISIONARY WOMEN: HOW RACHEL CARSON, JANE JACOBS, JANE GOODALL, AND ALICE WATERS CHANGED OUR WORLD by Andrea Barnet and read by Kelley Crawford M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf – Segment 18 – 22 of S.P.Q.R. — A HISTORY OF ANCIENT ROME by Mary Beard and read by Brendan Gonzalez (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature – Segment 19 – 23 of THE NAME OF THE ROSE by Umberto Eco and read by Lisa Houck (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies – BECAUSE I COME FROM A CRAZY FAMILY: THE MAKING OF A PSYCHIATRIST by Edward M. Hallowell, MD (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

YA Literature – WHISPER OF THE TIDE by Sarah Tolcser (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – DOWN AND OUT IN NEW ORLEANS: TRANSGRESSIVE LIVING IN THE INFORMAL ECONOMY by Peter I. Marina (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales from Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror – HOUSES OF HORROR by Hans Holzer (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery – THE CROW GIRL by Erik Axl Sun (Mon11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – IF I DIE TONIGHT by Alyson Gaylin (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark – THE MARSHALL by Adrienne Giordano (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – WHERE THE RED FERN GROWS by Wilson Rawls (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish – A CONFEDERACY OF DUNCES by John Kennedy O’Toole (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)Paragraph

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley (Sun 8PM-9PM)



