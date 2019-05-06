WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
"Reading Fine Print."
                    

This Week on WRBH (05/06 – 05/11)

Laura Lippman portrait and book cover for Sunburn

Tulane Basketball & Baseball Games:

Tulane University Baseball vs. Nicholls State: Tuesday, May 7th, 6:30pm – 9:30pm @ Tulane

Tulane University Baseball vs. Houston: Friday, May 10th, 6:30pm – 9:30pm @ Houston

Tulane University Baseball vs. Houston: Saturday, May 11th, 6:30pm – 9:30pm @ Houston

Tulane University Baseball vs. Houston : Sunday, May 12th, 1pm – 4pm @ Houston

Original Programming:

Public Affairs: Dr. Denise Shervington

The Music Show: Glenn Hartman

The Writer’s Forum: Elizabeth Gross & Chen Chen

Figure of Speech: Dr. Nicole Cooley (in conversation with Henry Goldkamp)

Books:

Best Seller Fiction  –  Segments 5 through 7 of NEWS OF THE WORLD by Paulette Jiles and read by Allison Freeman and, starting Thursday, segments 1 and 2 of SUNBURN by Laura Lippman and read by Julie Schwartz (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction  –  Segments 9 through 13 of VISIONARY WOMEN: HOW RACHEL CARSON, JANE JACOBS, JANE GOODALL, AND ALICE WATERS CHANGED OUR WORLD by Andrea Barnet and read by Kelley Crawford M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf –  Segment 18 – 22 of S.P.Q.R. — A HISTORY OF ANCIENT ROME by Mary Beard and read by Brendan Gonzalez (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature    –  Segment 19 – 23 of THE NAME OF THE ROSE by Umberto Eco and read by Lisa Houck (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories  –  Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

 Biographies  – BECAUSE I COME FROM A CRAZY FAMILY: THE MAKING OF A PSYCHIATRIST by Edward M. Hallowell, MD (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

 YA Literature –  WHISPER OF THE TIDE by Sarah Tolcser (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles  –  DOWN AND OUT IN NEW ORLEANS: TRANSGRESSIVE LIVING IN THE INFORMAL ECONOMY by Peter I. Marina (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales from Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror   –  HOUSES OF HORROR by Hans Holzer (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery   – THE CROW GIRL by Erik Axl Sun (Mon11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – IF I DIE TONIGHT by Alyson Gaylin (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark  – THE MARSHALL by Adrienne Giordano (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories  – WHERE THE RED FERN GROWS by Wilson Rawls (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish –  A CONFEDERACY OF DUNCES by John Kennedy O’Toole (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)Paragraph

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley  (Sun 8PM-9PM)

2 Responses to This Week on WRBH (05/06 – 05/11)

Leave a reply

Sign up for Our Newsletter
WRBH Daily Broadcast Schedule
Featured Books
* = required field
Defy The Stars: A Novel

Defy The Stars: A Novel

FEATURED YA LITERATURE: “From the New York Times bestselling author of Star Wars: Lost Stars and Bloodline comes a thrilling sci-fi adventure that Kass Morgan, bestselling author of The 100 series, calls “startlingly original and achingly romantic…nothing short of masterful.”   She’s a soldier–Noemi Vidal is willing to risk anything to protect her planet, Genesis, including her own life. To their

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows Times Picayune

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows The New Orleans Advocate

 

Untitled Document
Want to listen to WRBH while you browse?
(*This will open a pop-up window that will begin playing our live broadcast - please disable pop-up blockers to proceed.)

LISTEN LIVE
Featured Sponsor:  The Current WRBH Featured Sponsor is Hibernia Bank
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

facebook logo - click to go to our facebook page Twitter logo - click to go to twitter page


3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115		 Email: Listen@WRBH.org | Fax: 504.899.1165
website designed by HERO|farm		 Pending Certifications:
ISO, Section 508 Compliant