This Week in WRBH (03/26 – 04/01)

Tulane Baseball Games:

Green Wave vs. Southeastern Louisiana: Tuesday, March 27th, 6pm – 9pm @ Southeastern

Green Wave vs. USF: Thursday, March 29th, 6pm – 9pm @ USF

Green Wave vs. USF: Friday, March 30th, 5:30pm – 8:30pm (CST) @ USF

Green Wave vs. USF: Saturday, March 31st, 12pm – 3pm (CST) @ USF

Books

Best Seller Fiction – HIS BLOODY PROJECT: DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE CASE OF RODRICK MCCRAE by Graeme McCrae Burnet (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – STRANGERS IN THEIR OWN LAND: ANGER AND MOURNING ON THE AMERICAN RIGHT by Arlie Russell Hochschild and read by Charlotte Travioso and starting on Wednesday, THE FUTILITARIANS: OUR YEAR OF THINKING, DRINKING, GRIEVING, AND READING by Anne Gisleson and read by Natalia Gonzalez (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf – ACROSS TWO NOVEMBERS: A YEAR IN THE LIFE OF A BLIND BIBLIOPHILE by David Fauxcheux (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature – FAST FOOD NATION by Eric Schlosser (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – THE COLLECTED STORIES OF JOHN O’HARA (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies – SHIRLEY JACKSON: A RATHER HAUNTED LIFE by Ruth Franklin (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

YA Literature – HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS also by JK Rowling (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – HELL AND HIGH WATER: THE BATTLE TO SAVE THE DAILY TIMES PICAYUNE by Rebecca Theim (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – SCIENCE FICTION HALL OF FAME: SHORT STORIES (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror – PET SEMATARY by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery – THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 by Ruth Ware (Mon 11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – THE ICARUS AGENDA by Robert Ludlum (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark – SEA SWEPT by Nora Roberts (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – TREASURE ISLAND by (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish – THE SAVAGE DETECTIVES by Roberto Bolano and read by Elizabeth Bobo (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley (Sun 8PM-9PM)