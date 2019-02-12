This Week in WRBH (03/25 – 03/31)

Tulane Basketball & Baseball Games:

Tulane University Baseball vs. Louisiana-Lafayette: Tuesday, March 26th, 6:30pm – 9:30pm @ Lafayette

Tulane University Baseball vs. Cincinnati: Friday, March 29th, 5pm – 8pm @ Cincinnati

Tulane University Baseball vs. Cincinnati : Saturday, March 30th, 1pm – 4pm @ Cincinnati

Tulane University Baseball vs. Cincinnati : Sunday, March 31st, 11am – 2pm @ Cincinnati

Original Programming:

Public Affairs: Dr. Doss on Diabetic Retinopathy

NOLA By Mouth: Chef Colin Pound of Port Orleans Brewing

The Writer’s Forum: Will Hunt & John Lachester

Figure of Speech: Prempted by Tulane Game; Monday Replay is Robert Fieseler

Books:

Best Seller Fiction – Segments 11 through 14 of CIRCE by Madeline Miller and read by Natalia Gonzalez (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – 3 through 7 of FRAUD: AN AMERICAN HISTORY FROM BARNUM TO MADOFF by Edward J. Balleisen and read by Ellen Hazard M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf – Segment 14 through 18 of CORK DORK: A Wine-Fueled Adventure Among the Obsessive Sommeliers, Big Bottle Hunters, and Rogue Scientists Who Taught Me to Live for Taste by Bianca Bosker and read by Jane Trucksis (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature – Segment 5 through 9 of OCTOBER SKY by Homer Hickam and read by Carol Butcher(M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies – MY MOTHER’S HOUSE: A MEMOIR by David Armand (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

YA Literature – PLATFORM DWELLERS by Katarina Boudreaux (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – DOWN AND OUT IN NEW ORLEANS: TRANSGRESSIVE LIVING IN THE INFORMAL ECONOMY by Peter I. Marina (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales for Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror – HOUSES OF HORROR by Hans Holzer(Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery – THE CROW GIRL by Erik Axl Sun (Mon11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – LIES SHE TOLD by Cate Hollahan (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark – BREAKFAST IN BED by Rochelle Alers (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – WHERE THE RED FERN GROWS by Wilson Rawls (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish – (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)Paragraph

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley (Sun 8PM-9PM)



