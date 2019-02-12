This Week in WRBH (03/18 – 03/24)

Tulane Basketball & Baseball Games:

Tulane University Baseball vs. Louisiana-Lafayette: Wednesday, March 20th, 6:30pm – 9:30pm @ Tulane

Tulane University Baseball vs. Houston Baptist: Friday, March 22nd, 6:30pm – 9:30pm @ Tulane

Tulane University Baseball vs. Houston Baptist: Saturday, March 23rd, 2pm – 5pm @ Tulane

Tulane University Baseball vs. Houston Baptist: Sunday, March 24th, 1PM – 4pm @ Tulane

Original Programming:

Public Affairs: Eye Health

NOLA By Mouth: Windowsill Pies

The Writer’s Forum: Amy Rose Capetta & Cori McCarthy

Figure of Speech: Author Robert Fieseler

Books:

Best Seller Fiction – Segments 6 through 10 of CIRCE by Madeline Miller and read by Natalia Gonzalez (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – Segments 6 through 8 of BEING A BEAST: AN INTIMATE AND RADICAL LOOK AT NATURE by Charles Foster and read by Oliver Houck and, starting Thursday, segments 1 and 2 of FRAUD: AN AMERICAN HISTORY FROM BARNUM TO MADOFF by Edward J. Balleisen and read by Ellen Hazard M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf – Segment 9 through 13 of CORK DORK: A Wine-Fueled Adventure Among the Obsessive Sommeliers, Big Bottle Hunters, and Rogue Scientists Who Taught Me to Live for Taste by Bianca Bosker and read by Jane Trucksis (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature – Segment 10 of EVERYTHING IS ILLUMINATED by Jonathan Safran Foer and read by Sarah Holtz and, starting Tuesday, segments 1 through 4 of OCTOBER SKY by Homer Hickam and read by Carol Butcher(M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies – FLANNERY O’CONNOR: A LIFE by Brad Gooch (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

YA Literature – PLATFORM DWELLERS by Katarina Boudreaux (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – DOWN AND OUT IN NEW ORLEANS: TRANSGRESSIVE LIVING IN THE INFORMAL ECONOMY by Peter I. Marina (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales for Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror – THE DEAD ZONE by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery – THE CROW GIRL by Erik Axl Sun (Mon11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – LIES SHE TOLD by Cate Hollahan (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark – BREAKFAST IN BED by Rochelle Alers (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – WHERE THE RED FERN GROWS by Wilson Rawls (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish – PATRIA by Fernando Aramburu and read by Salvador Mundez (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)Paragraph

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley (Sun 8PM-9PM)



