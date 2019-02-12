WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
"Reading Fine Print."
                    

This Week in WRBH (03/11 – 03/17)

Photo of Circe: A Novel book cover

Tulane Basketball & Baseball Games:

Tulane University Baseball vs. McNeese State: Tuesday, March 12th, 6:30pm – 9:30pm @ Tulane

Tulane University Baseball vs. UC Riverside: Friday, March 15th, 6:30pm – 9:30pm @ Tulane

Tulane University Baseball vs. UC Riverside: Saturday, March 16th, 2pm – 5pm @ Green Wave

Tulane University Baseball vs. UC Riverside: Sunday, March 17th, 1PM – 4pm @ North Carolina

Original Programming:

Public Affairs: Miriam Taylor of Newcomb Art Museum

NOLA By Mouth: Top Taco

The Writer’s Forum: Anthony Feinstein, David Fulmer, and Megan Holt

Figure of Speech: Poet Clare Jones

Books:

Best Seller Fiction  –   Segments 1 through 5 of CIRCE by Madeline Miller and read by Natalia Gonzalez (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction  –  Segments 1 through 5 of BEING A BEAST: AN INTIMATE AND RADICAL LOOK AT NATURE by Charles Foster and read by Oliver Houck (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf –  Segment 4 through 8 of CORK DORK: A Wine-Fueled Adventure Among the Obsessive Sommeliers, Big Bottle Hunters, and Rogue Scientists Who Taught Me to Live for Taste by Bianca Bosker and read by Jane Trucksis (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature    –  Segment 5 through 9 of EVERYTHING IS ILLUMINATED by Jonathan Safran Foer and read by Sarah Holtz (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories  –  Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

 Biographies  – FLANNERY O’CONNOR: A LIFE by Brad Gooch  (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

 YA Literature –  DACTYL HILL SQUAD by Daniel Jose Older (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles  –  DOWN AND OUT IN NEW ORLEANS: TRANSGRESSIVE LIVING IN THE INFORMAL ECONOMY by Peter I. Marina (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales for Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror   –  THE DEAD ZONE by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery   – THE CROW GIRL by Erik Axl Sun (Mon11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – LIES SHE TOLD by Cate Hollahan (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark  – BREAKFAST IN BED by Rochelle Alers (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories  – WHERE THE RED FERN GROWS by Wilson Rawls (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish –  PATRIA by Fernando Aramburu and read by Salvador Mundez (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)Paragraph

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley  (Sun 8PM-9PM)

Leave a reply

Sign up for Our Newsletter
WRBH Daily Broadcast Schedule
Featured Books
* = required field
Defy The Stars: A Novel

Defy The Stars: A Novel

FEATURED YA LITERATURE: “From the New York Times bestselling author of Star Wars: Lost Stars and Bloodline comes a thrilling sci-fi adventure that Kass Morgan, bestselling author of The 100 series, calls “startlingly original and achingly romantic…nothing short of masterful.”   She’s a soldier–Noemi Vidal is willing to risk anything to protect her planet, Genesis, including her own life. To their

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows Times Picayune

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows The New Orleans Advocate

 

Untitled Document
Want to listen to WRBH while you browse?
(*This will open a pop-up window that will begin playing our live broadcast - please disable pop-up blockers to proceed.)

LISTEN LIVE
Featured Sponsor:  The Current WRBH Featured Sponsor is Hibernia Bank
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

facebook logo - click to go to our facebook page Twitter logo - click to go to twitter page


3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115		 Email: Listen@WRBH.org | Fax: 504.899.1165
website designed by HERO|farm		 Pending Certifications:
ISO, Section 508 Compliant