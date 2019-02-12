This Week in WRBH (02/18 – 02/24)

Tulane Basketball & Baseball Games:

Tulane University Baseball vs. Lamar: Tuesday, February 19th, 6:30pm – 9:30pm @ Green Wave

Green Wave vs. Houston Cougars: Wednesday, February 20th, 12pm – 2pm @ Green Wave

Tulane University Baseball vs. Lamar: Wednesday, February 20th, 6:30pm – 9:30pm @ Tulane

Tulane University Baseball vs. Ole Miss: Friday, February 22nd, 2pm – 4pm @ Green Wave

Tulane University Baseball vs. Ole Miss: Saturday, February 23rd, 2pm – 3pm @ Tulane

Green Wave vs. SMU Mustangs: Sunday, February 24th, 2pm – 4pm @ Tulane

Original Programming:

Public Affairs: Rusty Lavergne of Flying Wings of Louisiana (Rebroadcast)

NOLA By Mouth: Windowsill Pies (Rebroadcast)

The Writer’s Forum: Poet Clare Jones

Figure of Speech: Dr. Peter Cooley, reading and in conversation with Henry Goldkamp

Books:

Best Seller Fiction – Segments 3 through 7 of THE FLOATING WORLD by C. Morgan Babst and read by Julie Schwarz (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – Segments 3 through 7 of NEW ORLEANS & THE WORLD: 1718 – 2018 TRICENTENNIAL ANTHOLOGY edited by Nancy Dixon and Bryan Boyles and read by Rosanna Shepherd (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf – Segments 33 through 36 of IN THE WOODS by Tana French and read by George Bond (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature – Segment 5 through 9 of THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY by Oscar Wilde and read by Bruce Mohat (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies – FLANNERY O’CONNOR: A LIFE by Brad Gooch (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

YA Literature – DACTYL HILL SQUAD by Daniel Jose Older (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – DOWN AND OUT IN NEW ORLEANS: TRANSGRESSIVE LIVING IN THE INFORMAL ECONOMY by Peter I. Marina (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales for Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror – THE DEAD ZONE by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery – THE CROW GIRL by Erik Axl Sun (Mon11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – LIES SHE TOLD by Cate Hollahan (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark – BREAKFAST IN BED by Rochelle Alers (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – WHERE THE RED FERN GROWS by Wilson Rawls (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish – PATRIA by Fernando Aramburu and read by Salvador Mundez (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley (Sun 8PM-9PM)







