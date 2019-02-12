WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
This Week in WRBH (02/11 – 02/17)

Photo of the Causeway bridge with a superimposed image of The Floating World's cover on top

Tulane Basketball & Baseball Games:

Green Wave vs. UCF Knights: Wednesday, February 13th, 7pm – 9pm @ Green Wave

Tulane University Baseball vs. George Washington University: Friday, February 15th, 6:30pm – 9:30pm @ Tulane

Green Wave vs. Memphis Tigers: Saturday, February 16th, 2pm – 4pm @ Green Wave

Tulane University Baseball vs. George Washington University: Sunday, February 17th, 1pm – 4pm @ Tulane

Original Programming:

Public Affairs: Rusty Lavergne of Flying Wings of Louisiana (Rebroadcast)

NOLA By Mouth: Windowsill Pies (Rebroadcast)

The Writer’s Forum: Classical Music Critic Anthony Tommasini & One Book One New Orleans’ Megan Holt

Figure of Speech: Writer Ben Luton

Books:

Best Seller Fiction  –   Segments 15 through 17 of MANHATTAN BEACH by Jennifer Egan and read by Jillian Richman and, starting Thursday, segments 1 and 2 of THE FLOATING WORLD by C. Morgan Babst and read by Julie Schwarz (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction  –  Segments 18 through 20 of THE CORPORATION: AN EPIC STORY OF THE CUBAN AMERICAN UNDERWORLD by T. J. English and read by Geoff Worden, and also starting on Thursday, segments 1 and 2 of NEW ORLEANS & THE WORLD: 1718 – 2018 TRICENTENNIAL ANTHOLOGY edited by Nancy Dixon and Bryan Boyles and read by Rosanna Shepherd (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf –  Segments 30 through 34 of IN THE WOODS by Tana French and read by George Bond (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature    –  Segment 4 of ELECTION by Tom Perrotta and read by Jane Trucksis and starting Tuesday, segments 1 through 4 of THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY by Oscar Wilde and read by Bruce Mohat (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories  –  Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

 Biographies  – FLANNERY O’CONNOR: A LIFE by Brad Gooch  (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

 YA Literature –  THE KINGDOM KEEPERS by Richard Pearson and starting Tuesday, DACTYL HILL SQUAD by Daniel Jose Older (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles  –  DOWN AND OUT IN NEW ORLEANS: TRANSGRESSIVE LIVING IN THE INFORMAL ECONOMY by Peter I. Marina (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales for Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror   –  THE DEAD ZONE by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery   – THE CROW GIRL by Erik Axl Sun (Mon11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – LIES SHE TOLD by Cate Hollahan (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark  – BREAKFAST IN BED by Rochelle Alers (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories  – WHERE THE RED FERN GROWS by Wilson Rawls (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish –  PATRIA by Fernando Aramburu and read by Salvador Mundez (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley  (Sun 8PM-9PM)

The Current WRBH Featured Sponsor is Hibernia Bank
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

