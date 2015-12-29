WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
This Week In Original Programming (12/30 – 01/03): Sweet Crude, Author David Armand, Dr. Uriel Quesada, and Executive Chef Ray Naranjo

Original Content

What’s new this week on WRBH’s original programming? Check it out!

Dr. Monisha Vasa, Author of Saying Thank You

PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Airs on Wednesday at 4PM and again on Sunday at 7:30AM. Host Lyn Koppel is joined by the author of Saying Thank You, Dr. Monisha Vasa. Find out more about her here.

Chef Ray Naranjo from Taos, New Mexico

NOLA BY MOUTH: Airs on Wednesday at 4:30PM and Saturday at 9:30PM. Host Amy Sins shows us the best sides of New Orleans food culture, focuses on current events and brings interesting personalities to the table (pun intended). This week Chef Amy speaks with Ray Naranjo from Taos, New Mexico. Naranjo serves as Executive Chef at El Monte Sagrado’s De La Tierra Restaurant where he, “…bridges the modern Native American and American food experiences with creative passion and admiration for the life‐giving elements.” Find out more about Chef Naranjo and his restaurant here

Sweet Crude Band Photo

CHARLIE’S MUSIC SHOWTune in on Thursday at 4PM and Sunday at 12:00PM. Join host Charlie Smith as he tackles the local music scene and beyond. This week is part 1 of a two part interview with South Louisiana based band, Sweet Crude. Find out more about the band and their music here.

David Armand, Author of The Gorge

THE WRITER’S FORUM: Tune in on Thursday at 4:30PM, Saturday at 8:30AM and Sunday at 1PM. Co-host David Benedetto welcomes another two guests this week starting with David Armand  Author and professor David Armand who joins to talk about his three new books: The Gorge (a novel), The Deep Woods (Poems), and a memoir about his mother

Dr. Uriel Quesada, Associate Dean at Loyola University

The second half of the interview is devoted to Dr. Uriel Quesada, Associate Dean at the College of Humanities and Natural Sciences and Associate Professor and Director of the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies at Loyola University, who speaks about a new book he co-edited entitled Queer Brown Voices: Personal Narratives of Latina/o LGBT Activism. Find out more about David Armand here and Dr. Quesada here

 

Miss your favorite interview program? Remember to check out WRBH’s Soundcloud page (www.soundcloud.com/wrbhreadingradio) where you can listen to all our previously aired interview shows.

Free Men

Free Men

FEATURED FICTION: “From the author of the highly acclaimed The Story of Land and Sea comes a captivating novel, set in the late eighteenth-century American South, that follows a singular group of companions—an escaped slave, a white orphan, and a Creek Indian—who are being tracked down for murder. In 1788, three men converge in the

