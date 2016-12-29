This Week In Original Programming (12/29 – 01/01):

What’s new this week on WRBH’s original programming? Check it out!

Miss your favorite interview program? Remember to check out WRBH’s Soundcloud page (www.soundcloud.com/wrbhreadingradio) where you can listen to all our previously aired interview shows. You can also download our shows weekly from Itunes or your favorite podcasting app by searching “WRBH Reading Radio Original Programming.”

THE WRITER’S FORUM: Tune in on Thursday at 4:30PM, Saturday at 8:30AM and Sunday at 1PM. David talks with author Bronwen Dickey about her book Pit Bull: The Battle Over An American Icon and author Lydia Pyne about her book, Seven Skeletons: The Evolution of the World’s Most Famous Human Fossils. Find out more about Bronwen here and Lydia here.



PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Airs on Wednesday at 4PM and again on Sunday at 7:30AM. Lyn Koppel sits down for an interview concerning the local New Orleans community.

NOLA BY MOUTH: Airs on Wednesday at 4:30PM and Saturday at 9:30PM. Host Amy Sins shows us the best sides of New Orleans food culture, focuses on current events and brings interesting personalities to the table (pun intended). This week, Amy speaks with writer, photographer, cook and food blogger Martine Boyer to talk about food gifts and interesting devices. Learn more about Martine here.

CHARLIE’S MUSIC SHOW: Tune in on Thursday at 4PM and Sunday at 12:00PM. Join host Charlie Smith as he tackles the local music scene and beyond. This week we replay the annual holiday musical episode.