WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
"Reading fine print for the blind,
the literary and the visionary."

This Week In Original Programming (12/14 – 12/18):

What’s new this week on WRBH’s original programming? Check it out!

Miss your favorite interview program? Remember to check out WRBH’s Soundcloud page (www.soundcloud.com/wrbhreadingradio) where you can listen to all our previously aired interview shows. You can also download our shows weekly from Itunes or your favorite podcasting app by searching “WRBH Reading Radio Original Programming.” 

Simon of New Orleans book cover photo

THE WRITER’S FORUM: Tune in on Thursday at 4:30PM, Saturday at 8:30AM and Sunday at 1PM.    David speaks with River Road Press Publisher Scott Cambell and author Yvonne Spear Perret about her latest book, Simon of New Orleans, and all the other things happening at River Road right now and next year. Find out more about them both here.

National Alliance on Mental Illness logoPUBLIC AFFAIRS: Airs on Wednesday at 4PM and again on Sunday at 7:30AM. Lyn Koppel talks with staff from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI New Orleans. Find out more about them here.

NOLA BY MOUTH: Airs on Wednesday at 4:30PM and Saturday at 9:30PM. Host Amy Sins shows us the best sides of New Orleans food culture, focuses on current events and brings interesting personalities to the table (pun intended). This week, Amy speaks with writer, photographer, cook and food blogger Martine Boyer to talk about food gifts and interesting devices. Learn more about Martine here.  

THe Noise Complaints Band Photo

CHARLIE’S MUSIC SHOWTune in on Thursday at 4PM and Sunday at 12:00PM. Join host Charlie Smith as he tackles the local music scene and beyond. This week he sits down with The Noise Complaints and records some songs. Find out more about the band here.

Leave a reply

Sign up for Our Newsletter
WRBH Daily Broadcast Schedule
Featured Books
* = required field
Dec 22, 2016
  • Dec 22, 2016 - 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
  • Dec 22, 2016 - 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
  • Dec 22, 2016 - 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
  • Dec 22, 2016 - 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
  • Dec 22, 2016 - 6:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Lily and the Octopus

Lily and the Octopus

FEATURED FICTION: ““Lily and the Octopus is the dog book you must read this summer…a profound experience.” —The Washington Post Combining the emotional depth of The Art of Racing in the Rain with the magical spirit of The Life of Pi, Lily and the Octopus is an epic adventure of the heart. When you sit

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows Times Picayune

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows The New Orleans Advocate

 

Untitled Document
Want to listen to WRBH while you browse?
(*This will open a pop-up window that will begin playing our live broadcast - please disable pop-up blockers to proceed.)

LISTEN LIVE
Featured Sponsor:  The Current WRBH Featured Sponsor is Hibernia Bank
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

facebook logo - click to go to our facebook page Twitter logo - click to go to twitter page


3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115		 Email: Listen@WRBH.org | Fax: 504.899.1165
website designed by HERO|farm		 Pending Certifications:
ISO, Section 508 Compliant