This Week In Books (12/27 – 01/01)

Best Selling Fiction – LILY & THE OCTOPUS by Steven Rowley and read by Carolyn Cornia sd(M-F 11AM-12PM; 9:30PM-10:30PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction (NEW!) – BREAKING ROCKEFELLER:THE INCREDIBLE STORY OF THE AMBITIOUS RIVALS WHO TOPPLED AN OIL EMPIRE by Peter B. Doran and read by Ray Lang and, starting Thursday, PIT BULL: THE BATTLE OVER AN AMERICAN ICON by Bronwen Dickey and read by Natalia Gonzalez (M-F 9AM-10AM; 7PM-8PM)

Book Off The Shelf (NEW!) – THE INVENTION OF WINGS by Sue Monk Kidd and read by Carolyn Cornia and, starting Wednesday, SIGNS PRECEDING THE END OF THE WORLD by Yuri Herrera and read by Kelley Crawford (M-F 2:30PM-3PM; 10:30PM-11PM)

Great Literature – LES MISERABLES by Victor Hugo and read by Charlotte Travioso (M-F 8PM-9PM)

Midday Short Story – WRBH HOLIDAY STORIES! (see here for full list) (MTThF at 12:30PM-1PM)

Midday Poetry – WRBH HOLIDAY STORIES! (see here for full list) (W at 12:30PM-1PM)

Biographies – SHAKESPEARE: A LIFE by Peter Ackroyd (M-F 2PM-2:30PM)

YA Literature – THE WIDE WINDOW by Lemony Snicket (M-Sun 9PM-9:30PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – WIN THE RACE OR DIE TRYING: UNCLE EARL’S LAST HURRAH by Jack McGuire (Sat 5PM-6PM)

Sci-Fi and Fantasy – SCIENCE FICTION HALL OF FAME: SHORT STORIES (Th 1AM-2AM; Sun 10PM-11PM)

Tales of Terror – NIGHTMARES & DREAMSCAPES by Stephen King (W 12AM-1AM; Sat 1AM-2AM)

Monday Mystery – THE DARKEST SECRET by Alex Marwood (T 12AM-2AM)

Thrilling Thursday – THE TEETH OF THE TIGER by Tom Clancy (F 12AM-1AM)

Spanish – A CONFEDERACY OF DUNCES (La conjura de los necios) by John Kennedy O’Toole and read by Salvador (Sat & Sun 6PM)