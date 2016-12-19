WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
This Week In Books (12/19 – 12/25)

Lily and and the Octopus book cover

Best Selling Fiction (NEW!) –  MODERN LOVERS by Emma Straub and read by Jane Trucksis and, starting Tuesday, LILY & THE OCTOPUS by Steven Rowley and read by Carolyn Cornia sd(M-F 11AM-12PM; 9:30PM-10:30PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction  –  BREAKING ROCKEFELLER:THE INCREDIBLE STORY OF THE AMBITIOUS RIVALS WHO TOPPLED AN OIL EMPIRE by Peter B. Doran and read by Ray Lang  (M-F 9AM-10AM; 7PM-8PM)

Book Off The Shelf   –  THE INVENTION OF WINGS by Sue Monk Kidd and read by Carolyn Cornia (M-F 2:30PM-3PM; 10:30PM-11PM)

Great Literature –  LES MISERABLES by Victor Hugo and read by Charlotte Travioso (M-F 8PM-9PM)

Midday Short Story  – WRBH HOLIDAY STORIES! (see here for full list) (MTThF at 12:30PM-1PM)

Midday Poetry  – WRBH HOLIDAY STORIES! (see here for full list) (W at 12:30PM-1PM)

Biographies  –  SHAKESPEARE: A LIFE by Peter Ackroyd (M-F 2PM-2:30PM)

YA Literature  –  THE WIDE WINDOW by Lemony Snicket (M-Sun 9PM-9:30PM)

Crescent City Chronicles  –  WIN THE RACE OR DIE TRYING: UNCLE EARL’S LAST HURRAH by Jack McGuire (Sat 5PM-6PM)

Sci-Fi and Fantasy – SCIENCE FICTION HALL OF FAME: SHORT STORIES (Th 1AM-2AM; Sun 10PM-11PM)

Tales of Terror – NIGHTMARES & DREAMSCAPES by Stephen King (W 12AM-1AM; Sat 1AM-2AM)

Monday Mystery  – THE DARKEST SECRET by Alex Marwood (T 12AM-2AM)

Thrilling Thursday – THE TEETH OF THE TIGER by Tom Clancy (F 12AM-1AM)

Spanish – A CONFEDERACY OF DUNCES (La conjura de los necios) by John Kennedy O’Toole and read by Salvador  (Sat & Sun 6PM) 

Lily and the Octopus

FEATURED FICTION: ““Lily and the Octopus is the dog book you must read this summer…a profound experience.” —The Washington Post Combining the emotional depth of The Art of Racing in the Rain with the magical spirit of The Life of Pi, Lily and the Octopus is an epic adventure of the heart. When you sit

