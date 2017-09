This Week In Books (09/11 – 09/17)

Best Selling Fiction – THE SYMPATHIZER by Viet Thanh Ngyuen and read by Geoff Worden (M-F 11AM-12PM; 9:30PM-10:30PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – RUTH BADER GINSBERG: IN HER OWN WORDS by Ruth Bader Ginsberg and read by Julie Schwarz (M-F 9AM-10AM; 7PM-8PM)

Book Off The Shelf (NEW!) – AMERICA’S BANK: THE EPIC STRUGGLE TO CREATE THE FEDERAL RESERVE by Roger Lowenstein and read by Ellen Hazard and, starting Thursday, DR. BIRD’S ADVICE FOR SAD POETS written by Evan Roskos and read by James Bartell (M-F 2:30PM-3PM; 10:30PM-11PM)

Great Literature – BEL CANTO by Ann Patchett and read by Pamela Franco (M-F 8PM-9PM)

Midday Short Story – THE BEST AMERICAN SHORT STORIES (MTThF at 12:30PM-1PM)

Midday Poetry – GREAT POETRY (W at 12:30PM-1PM)

Biographies – LIFE ON THE STREETS: A BIOGRAPHY OF JANE JACOBS by Robert Kanigel (M-F 2PM-2:30PM)

YA Literature – HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE by JK Rowling and, sometime this week, HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX by JK ROWLING (M-Sun 9PM-9:30PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – IN THE CITY OF FALLING STARS by Chris Tusa (Sat 5PM-6PM)

Sci-Fi and Fantasy – SCIENCE FICTION HALL OF FAME: SHORT STORIES (Th 1AM-2AM; Sun 10PM-11PM)

Tales of Terror – CELL by Stephen King and CELL by Stephen King (W 12AM-1AM; Sat 1AM-2AM)

Monday Mystery – SMOKE by Dan Vyleta (T 12AM-2AM)

Thrilling Thursday – WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT KEVIN by Lionel Shriver (F 12AM-1AM)

Spanish (NEW!) – THE SAVAGE DETECTIVES by Roberto Bolano and read by Elizabeth Bobo (Sat & Sun 6PM)