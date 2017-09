This Week In Books (08/14 – 08/20)

Best Selling Fiction – THE GIRLS by Emma Cline and read by Kathleen Langan (M-F 11AM-12PM; 9:30PM-10:30PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – BORN TO RUN by Bruce Springsteen and read by Jane Trucksis (M-F 9AM-10AM; 7PM-8PM)

Book Off The Shelf (NEW!) – COUNTING DESCENT by Clint Smith and read by Clint Smith (our One Book One New Orleans selection for 2017) and, starting Thursday, AMERICA’S BANK: THE EPIC STRUGGLE TO CREATE THE FEDERAL RESERVE by Roger Lowenstein and read by Ellen Hazard (M-F 2:30PM-3PM; 10:30PM-11PM)

Great Literature – 1984 by George Orwell and read by Jillian Richman (M-F 8PM-9PM)

Midday Short Story – THE BEST AMERICAN SHORT STORIES (MTThF at 12:30PM-1PM)

Midday Poetry – GREAT POETRY (W at 12:30PM-1PM)

Biographies – LIFE ON THE STREETS: A BIOGRAPHY OF JANE JACOBS by Robert Kanigel (M-F 2PM-2:30PM)

YA Literature – HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE by JK Rowling (M-Sun 9PM-9:30PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – IN THE CITY OF FALLING STARS by Chris Tusa (Sat 5PM-6PM)

Sci-Fi and Fantasy – SCIENCE FICTION HALL OF FAME: SHORT STORIES (Th 1AM-2AM; Sun 10PM-11PM)

Tales of Terror – CELL by Stephen King and CELL by Stephen King (W 12AM-1AM; Sat 1AM-2AM)

Monday Mystery – SMOKE by Dan Vyleta (T 12AM-2AM)

Thrilling Thursday – WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT KEVIN by Lionel Shriver (F 12AM-1AM)

Spanish – LA ISLA BAJO DE MAR by Isabelle Allende and read by Salvador (Sat & Sun 6PM)