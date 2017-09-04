WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
"Reading fine print for the blind,
the literary and the visionary."

This Week In Books (08/08 – 08/13)

Best Selling Fiction  –  THE GIRLS by Emma Cline and read by Kathleen Langan (M-F 11AM-12PM; 9:30PM-10:30PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction   –   BORN TO RUN by Bruce Springsteen and read by Jane Trucksis  (M-F 9AM-10AM; 7PM-8PM)

Book Off The Shelf (NEW!)  –  POND by Clarie-Louise Bennett and read by Lynn Lonsdale (M-F 2:30PM-3PM; 10:30PM-11PM)

Great Literature –  PRIDE & PREJUDICE by Jane Austin and read by Carol Butcher and, starting on Wednesday, 1984 by George Orwell and read by Jillian Richman (M-F 8PM-9PM)

Midday Short Story – THE BEST AMERICAN SHORT STORIES (MTThF at 12:30PM-1PM)

Midday Poetry  – GREAT POETRY (W at 12:30PM-1PM)

Biographies   –  JOHN CHEEVER: A BIOGRAPHY by Susan Cheever (M-F 2PM-2:30PM)

YA Literature –  HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN  by J. K. Rowling and starting Thursday, HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE by JK Rowling (M-Sun 9PM-9:30PM)

Crescent City Chronicles  –  IN THE CITY OF FALLING STARS by Chris Tusa  (Sat 5PM-6PM)

Sci-Fi and Fantasy – SCIENCE FICTION HALL OF FAME: SHORT STORIES (Th 1AM-2AM; Sun 10PM-11PM)

Tales of Terror   – CELL by Stephen King and CELL by Stephen King (W 12AM-1AM; Sat 1AM-2AM)

Monday Mystery  – SMOKE by Dan Vyleta (T 12AM-2AM)

Thrilling Thursday  – WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT KEVIN by Lionel Shriver (F 12AM-1AM)

Spanish  –   LA ISLA BAJO DE MAR by Isabelle Allende and read by Salvador (Sat & Sun 6PM)

Sep 04, 2017
  "It's the pivotal fourth novel in the seven-part saga of a young wizard's coming of age. The thickest. The juiciest yet. Harry Potter turns fourteen. But will all his friends? Rumors have persisted that one of the characters may not see the conclusion of this novel, something the author has refused either to confirm

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States.

