This Week In Books (07/31 – 08/06)

Best Selling Fiction – THE GIRLS by Emma Cline and read by Kathleen Langan (M-F 11AM-12PM; 9:30PM-10:30PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – BORN TO RUN by Bruce Springsteen and read by Jane Trucksis (M-F 9AM-10AM; 7PM-8PM)

Book Off The Shelf (NEW!) – POND by Clarie-Louise Bennett and read by Lynn Lonsdale (M-F 2:30PM-3PM; 10:30PM-11PM)

Great Literature – PRIDE & PREJUDICE by Jane Austin and read by Carol Butcher (M-F 8PM-9PM)

Midday Short Story – THE BEST AMERICAN SHORT STORIES (MTThF at 12:30PM-1PM)

Midday Poetry – GREAT POETRY (W at 12:30PM-1PM)

Biographies – JOHN CHEEVER: A BIOGRAPHY by Susan Cheever (M-F 2PM-2:30PM)

YA Literature – HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN by J. K. Rowling (M-Sun 9PM-9:30PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – IN THE CITY OF FALLING STARS by Chris Tusa (Sat 5PM-6PM)

Sci-Fi and Fantasy – SCIENCE FICTION HALL OF FAME: SHORT STORIES (Th 1AM-2AM; Sun 10PM-11PM)

Tales of Terror – CELL by Stephen King and CELL by Stephen King (W 12AM-1AM; Sat 1AM-2AM)

Monday Mystery – SMOKE by Dan Vyleta (T 12AM-2AM)

Thrilling Thursday – WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT KEVIN by Lionel Shriver (F 12AM-1AM)

Spanish – LA ISLA BAJO DE MAR by Isabelle Allende and read by Salvador (Sat & Sun 6PM)