This Week In Books (02/20 – 02/26)

Best Selling Fiction – FIVES AND TWENTY-FIVES by Michael Pitre and read by Cameron Gamble(M-F 11AM-12PM; 9:30PM-10:30PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction (NEW!) – BARBARIAN DAYS: A SURFING LIFE by William Finnegan and read by Ellen Hazard and, starting Tuesday, THIS IS THE STORY OF A HAPPY MARRIAGE by Ann Patchet and read by Adrienne Petrosini (M-F 9AM-10AM; 7PM-8PM)

Book Off The Shelf (NEW!) – HILLBILLY ELEGY: A MEMOIR OF A FAMILY AND CULTURE IN CRISIS by J. D. Vance and read by Kristina Kingston and, starting Thursday, READY PLAYER ONE by Ernst Cline and read by Candice Huber (M-F 2:30PM-3PM; 10:30PM-11PM)

Great Literature – ALAS, BABYLON! by Pat Frank and read by Elizabeth McKinley (M-F 8PM-9PM)

Midday Short Story – THE BEST OF ROALD DAHL (MTThF at 12:30PM-1PM)

Midday Poetry – GREAT POETRY (W at 12:30PM-1PM)

Biographies – THE LIGHT OF THE WORLD: A MEMOIR by Elizabeth Alexander and, later this week, THE LAST LOVE SONG: A BIOGRAPHY OF JOAN DIDION by Tracy Daugherty (M-F 2PM-2:30PM)

YA Literature – A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS by Lemony Snicket (M-Sun 9PM-9:30PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – THE ONE TRUE BARBEQUE: FIRE, SMOKE, AND THE PITMASTERS WHO COOK THE WHOLE HOG by Rien Fertel (Sat 5PM-6PM)

Sci-Fi and Fantasy – SCIENCE FICTION HALL OF FAME: SHORT STORIES (Th 1AM-2AM; Sun 10PM-11PM)

Tales of Terror – BAG OF BONES by Stephen King (W 12AM-1AM; Sat 1AM-2AM)

Monday Mystery – THE DARKEST SECRET by Alex Marwood (T 12AM-2AM)

Thrilling Thursday – THE TEETH OF THE TIGER by Tom Clancy (F 12AM-1AM)

Spanish (NEW!) – THE TRANSMIGRATION OF BODIES (La transmigración de los cuerpos) by Yuri Herrera and read by Elizabeth Bobo (Sat & Sun 6PM)