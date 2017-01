This Week In Books (01/23 – 01/29)

Best Selling Fiction (NEW!) – THE ORENDA by Joseph Boyden and read by Rosanna Shepherd (M-F 11AM-12PM; 9:30PM-10:30PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction (NEW!) – BARBARIAN DAYS: A SURFING LIFE by William Finnegan and read by Ellen Hazard (M-F 9AM-10AM; 7PM-8PM)

Book Off The Shelf (NEW!) – CHASING THE SCREAM: THE FIRST AND LAST DAYS OF THE WAR ON DRUGS by Johann Hari and read by Margie Kollis and, starting Wednesday, SIGNS PRECEDING THE END OF THE WORLD by Yuri Herrera and read by Kelley Crawford(M-F 2:30PM-3PM; 10:30PM-11PM)

Great Literature – LES MISERABLES by Victor Hugo and read by Charlotte Travioso (M-F 8PM-9PM)

Midday Short Story – THE BEST OF ROALD DAHL (MTThF at 12:30PM-1PM)

Midday Poetry – THE COLLECTED POEMS OF RICHARD WILBUR (W at 12:30PM-1PM)

Biographies (NEW!) – EXCELLENT DAUGHTERS: THE SECRET LIVES OF YOUNG WOMEN WHO ARE TRANSFORMING THE ARAB WORLD by Katherine Zoepf (M-F 2PM-2:30PM)

YA Literature – A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS by Lemony Snicket (M-Sun 9PM-9:30PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – WIN THE RACE OR DIE TRYING: UNCLE EARL’S LAST HURRAH by Jack McGuire (Sat 5PM-6PM)

Sci-Fi and Fantasy – SCIENCE FICTION HALL OF FAME: SHORT STORIES (Th 1AM-2AM; Sun 10PM-11PM)

Tales of Terror – BAG OF BONES by Stephen King (W 12AM-1AM; Sat 1AM-2AM)

Monday Mystery – THE DARKEST SECRET by Alex Marwood (T 12AM-2AM)

Thrilling Thursday – THE TEETH OF THE TIGER by Tom Clancy (F 12AM-1AM)

Spanish – A CONFEDERACY OF DUNCES (La conjura de los necios) by John Kennedy O’Toole and read by Salvador (Sat & Sun 6PM)