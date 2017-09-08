WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
The Sympathizer

The Sympathizer

“The winner of the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, as well as six other awards, The Sympathizer is the breakthrough novel of the year.

With the pace and suspense of a thriller and prose that has been compared to Graham Greene and Saul Bellow, The Sympathizer is a sweeping epic of love and betrayal.

The narrator, a communist double agent, is a “man of two minds,” a half-French, half-Vietnamese army captain who arranges to come to America after the Fall of Saigon, and while building a new life with other Vietnamese refugees in Los Angeles is secretly reporting back to his communist superiors in Vietnam. 

The Sympathizer is a blistering exploration of identity and America, a gripping espionage novel, and a powerful story of love and friendship.” (via Amazon)

WRBH’s Best Selling Fiction program airs Monday through Friday at 11AM and again at 9:30PM. Your reader for this book is Geoff Worden. 

 

Sep 08, 2017
